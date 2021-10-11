Photos released in search for man who fatally shot woman on Metro train in Hollywood

Investigators released surveillance images Monday as they work to track down a man who shot and killed a woman on a Metro Red Line train in Hollywood over the weekend.

The gunfire was reported around 5:10 a.m. Sunday as the train was stopped at the Hollywood/Vine station along Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found a woman who’d been shot multiple times.

Bystanders worked to perform CPR on the victim before paramedics transported her to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

The woman had not been publicly identified as of Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told investigators they’d seen an agitated man pacing on the train who engaged in an argument with the victim as she sat near him. When the train stopped at the Hollywood/Vine station, he pulled out a gun and shot her before running from the scene.

Detectives are still working to identify the assailant and released surveillance images of a suspect Monday. They have not said whether they believe he knew the victim prior to the shooting.

LAPD describes the gunman as a Latino man in his mid-20s with black hair in a ponytail or bun. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, blue jacket and shorts with white shoes, and the images show him wearing a surgical mask.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD’s West Bureau homicide investigators at 213-382-9470, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.