A vehicle drives through a flooded freeway entrance in Palmdale, Calif. as a tropical storm moves into the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

A mailbox stands on a flooded residential street in Palmdale, Calif., as a tropical storm moves into the area, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Huntington Beach, California as Tropical Storm Hilary began to move into the region. Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

Long Beach residents pull wagons with sandbags ahead of Hurricane Hilary in Long Beach, CA Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Hurricane Hilary roared toward Mexico’s Baja California peninsula late Saturday as a downgraded but still dangerous Category 2 hurricane that’s likely to bring “catastrophic” flooding to the region and cross into the southwest U.S. as a tropical storm. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Surfers look at crashing waves at Belmont Shore Beach as tropical storm Hilary approaches on Aug. 20, 2023 in Long Beach, (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Volunteers and members of the Long Beach Fire Department fill sandbags at Belmont Shore Beach on Aug. 20, 2023 in Long Beach, (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A person surfs (LOWER R) in the Pacific Ocean with Tropical Storm Hilary approaching in San Diego County on Aug. 20, 2023 in Imperial Beach, (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A vehicle drives through a flooded intersection as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Palm Springs on Aug. 20, 2023. ( JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tropical Storm Hilary has made landfall in Southern California, bringing significant rain fall and the chances of flooding to various neighborhoods.

Multiple advisories for L.A. County have been issued, including a Flash Flood and Tropical Storm warnings.

While it is unusual for a tropical storm -or a hurricane- to hit California, it’s not entirely impossible. Last year, Tropical Storm Kay brought rain, high winds and flooding to the region.

Before that, the only known hurricane to make landfall in the Golden State was a Category 1 storm that came ashore near San Diego in 1858. The storm brought 39 to 79 mph winds that also impacted Long Beach and brought flooding to inland areas, according to the Washington Post.

On Sept. 25, 1939, a tropical storm made landfall between San Diego and Long Beach, resulting in 50 mph winds and flooding that likely killed at least 45 people.

And in 1978, the remnants of Hurricane Norman made landfall near Long Beach, though by then, the storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression.