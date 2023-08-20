Tropical Storm Hilary has made landfall in Southern California, bringing significant rain fall and the chances of flooding to various neighborhoods.
Multiple advisories for L.A. County have been issued, including a Flash Flood and Tropical Storm warnings.
While it is unusual for a tropical storm -or a hurricane- to hit California, it’s not entirely impossible. Last year, Tropical Storm Kay brought rain, high winds and flooding to the region.
Before that, the only known hurricane to make landfall in the Golden State was a Category 1 storm that came ashore near San Diego in 1858. The storm brought 39 to 79 mph winds that also impacted Long Beach and brought flooding to inland areas, according to the Washington Post.
On Sept. 25, 1939, a tropical storm made landfall between San Diego and Long Beach, resulting in 50 mph winds and flooding that likely killed at least 45 people.
And in 1978, the remnants of Hurricane Norman made landfall near Long Beach, though by then, the storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression.