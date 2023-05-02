Screenwriters with the Writers Guild of America began a strike on Tuesday, after contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ended on Monday without an agreement.

More than 11,000 screenwriters are expected to go on strike, and hundreds were seen picketing outside of studios across Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

Over 10,000 screenwriters are expected to go on strike, and picketers were seen protesting outside of studios across Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Some companies that will be impacted by the strike include Amazon, Netflix, Paramount, Warner Bros., Sony, Fox, CBS and Disney.

It is unknown how long this strike will last; the last WGA strike in 2007 was 100 days long.