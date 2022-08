Mourners visit the site of a crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Aug. 5, 2022 (KTLA)

Candles at the site of a crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Aug. 5, 2022 (KTLA)

A makeshift memorial at the site of a crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Aug. 5, 2022 (KTLA)

Flowers left at the site of a crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Aug. 5, 2022 (KTLA)

The scene of a crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Aug. 4, 2022 (KTLA)

The scene of a crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Aug. 4, 2022 (KTLA)

The scene of a crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Aug. 4, 2022 (KTLA)

The scene of a crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Aug. 4, 2022 (KTLA)

The scene of a crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Aug. 4, 2022 (KTLA)

The driver responsible for the crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues survived. Aug. 4, 2022 (KTLA)

Six people were killed and eight injured when a woman driving a Mercedes sped through a red light, colliding with several other vehicles at an intersection in Windsor Hills on Aug. 5, 2022. Video obtained by KTLA shows the Mercedes traveling at a high rate of speed and – without braking – strike several vehicles in the intersection. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.