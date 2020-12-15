Pickup driver killed in car-to-car shooting on 15 Fwy in Ontario: CHP

A gunman was able to escape after fatally shooting a pickup driver on the 15 Freeway in Ontario Monday, officials said.

Shots were fired from a vehicle headed south on the freeway near Jurupa Avenue at about 5 p.m., said Officer Dan Olivas with the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a dark-colored Ford pickup was struck by the gunfire, but it’s unknown if that man was the intended target, Olivas said.

The victim veered to the right as he continued driving south, hitting another car not involved in the shooting. The truck eventually came to rest on the right shoulder, possibly striking a light pole, according to Olivas.

First responders pronounced the Ford’s driver dead at the scene. He was described only as a male adult and his identity was not immediately known, Olivas said.

Authorities did not have a description of the vehicle the shots were fired from, or its driver, who is believed to have fled south on the 15 Freeway.

“We are still investigating this,” Olivas said. “There’s still a lot of leads that need to be followed up on.”

Anyone with information can contact CHP’s Inland Division at 909-806-2400.