Pico Rivera mayor, consultant charged in scheme to launder contributions to Montebello school board candidate

The Montebello Unified School District building is seen in an undated photo. (Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times )

The mayor of Pico Rivera and the owner of an education consulting firm were charged with improperly reimbursing people who donated money to a candidate running for a seat on the Montebello school board, officials announced Tuesday.

Mayor Gustavo Vidal Camacho, 48, and Luis Diaz Rojas, 55, were each charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit improper identification of a campaign contributor and one misdemeanor count of making a campaign contribution under a false name or improper identification of a campaign contributor, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Rojas, owner of the DelTerra Group, and Camacho allegedly took part in a scheme to launder contributions to Joanna Flores, a current board member of the Montebello Unified School District, officials said. Flores was not charged in the case.

Between December 2015 and April 2016, the pair allegedly enlisted donors, including family members, to sign checks to the Flores campaign, and then reimbursed them for their contributions, the DA’s office said.

The men surrendered to authorities and made their first appearances in court on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported. A warrant in the case was filed on April 21, and an arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 8, according to the DA’s office.

If convicted as charged, both men face up to three years in county jail.

Camacho was elected to the Pico Rivera City Council in 2009 and is currently serving as mayor, according the city’s website.