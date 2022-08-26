A street at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena Complex has been renamed after legendary Mexican artist Vicente Fernández.

A new sign for the street, Avenida Vicente Fernández, was unveiled Friday morning at the corner of Sports Arena Drive and Rooks Road.

The Pico Rivera City Council approved the change in May, the Whittier Daily News reported.

Fernández, who was known affectionately by fans as “Chente,” or “El Rey de La Música Ranchera,” died last December at 81.

He graced the Pico Rivera Sports Arena on numerous occasions throughout his legendary career.

The artist sold more than 50 million records, appeared in more than 30 films and was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys. He was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.