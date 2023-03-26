A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this week in Pico Rivera has been found, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Annahi Tejeda had been missing since late Wednesday night after she left home following an argument with her mother over a cell phone.

Details about her location were limited, but family members told KTLA she was safe.

Loved ones pleaded for anyone with information about her location to come forward and bring her home.

Her family held a press conference alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday.

She had been missing for three days without any mode of communication or way to support herself financially, family members said.

The Sheriff’s Department thanked the community for aiding in the search, but no additional information was released.