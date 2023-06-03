A crash in Pico-Union has left at least one child dead and another person hospitalized on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a collision near Washington Boulevard and Toberman Street around 5:08 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police believe the vehicle crashed into a stationary container and possibly another vehicle at some point.

When officers arrived, the child was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries. The second victim remains in stable condition, authorities said.

Details are limited and it’s unknown whether more victims were involved. Neither the victims’ ages nor identities have been released.

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation. Officers are interviewing witnesses in the area to gather more information.

This developing story will be updated.