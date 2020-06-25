Pilot flies dog across the country to reunite with owner in Hawthorne

Derrick Maxwell adopted a 61-pound pit bull mix named Kodak from an Indianapolis animal shelter in June 2019, but a neighbor accidentally let the dog loose.

Maxwell said he searched for the dog for weeks, but Kodak was gone.

So Maxwell, who recently moved to Southern California, was shocked to receive an email from a microchip company on his birthday, saying his beloved dog was alive and well at an animal shelter.

The pair were reunited in Hawthorne Wednesday, after Pet Rescue Pilots and two other organizations decided to cover the cost of a $4,000 flight to bring Kodak to his owners.

Anyone who wants to get their companion animal microchipped can do so at L.A. Animal Services shelters.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 24, 2020.