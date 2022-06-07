A pilot was seriously injured after a plane crashed into the yard of a home in Hemet Tuesday morning, officials said.

The plane went down about 9:35 a.m. near Warren Road and Mustang Street, according to Hemet police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no one else was on the plane.

Cal Fire, the Hemet Fire Department and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

Video from the crash showed a debris field at a home in Hemet that was cordoned off by authorities.

No further details about the crash have been released.