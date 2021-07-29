Pilot reports spotting possible jet pack near LAX

A pilot reported spotting “a guy in a jet pack” near Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday evening, according to air traffic control audio.

A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object “that might have resembled a jet pack” 15 miles east of LAX at an altitude of 5,000 feet, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman told KTLA in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity,” the FAA said.

Last September, another sighting of “a guy in a jet pack” at an altitude of about 3,000 feet prompted an FBI investigation.

