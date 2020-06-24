Pilot rescued after small plane goes off the runway after landing at Cable Airport in Upland: FAA

Firefighters rescued a man after the small aircraft he piloted “went off the end of the runway” after landing at Upland’s Cable Airport around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened near 2100 W. Foothill Blvd., south of the 210 Freeway, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed crews helping a man out of what appeared to be a Thatcher CX4. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor later confirmed the aircraft to be a CX4 plane.

The pilot, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Fire Department said.

He did not have any passengers.

Officials have not released details about what might have caused the incident.

