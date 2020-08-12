Pink’s Hot Dogs, closed since mid-March due to COVID-19, is set to reopen Wednesday

Pink's Hot Dogs is seen in this file photo. (Credit: KTLA)

After its first closure in 80 years, Pink’s is set to reopen on Wednesday.

The iconic Hollywood hot dog stand nestled along La Brea Avenue has been closed since March 15 because of the novel coronavirus. It will begin operating with modified hours, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hopes to expand them soon.

“Our family is so happy to reopen Pink’s and welcome back our loyal customers and new customers who love hot dogs,” the business said in a statement.

A Los Angeles institution, the popular eatery is known for its chili dogs, which regularly draws long lines of customers throughout the day and late into the night.

When it welcomes back guests., Pink’s will have a slightly different look as it institutes new safety measures to comply with L.A. health orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Tomorrow is the day! Pink’s, A Hollywood Legend Since 1939 has been closed since March 15, the first time we closed in 80 years. We have brought back all our employee staff, many of whom have been with us over 10 years, and some over 20 years. Our focus has been on safety. We deep cleaned with an environmental firm the entire Pink’s property including kitchen, prep room, bathrooms, break rooms and warehouse areas. We have installed plexiglass on all the open air counters to provide a shield for communication between the staff and customers. The new positions at Pink’s include: a front door ambassador to ensure all customers are wearing a mask, a full time sanitizer monitor to constantly sanitize all public areas including counters, tables, chairs and equipment, a restroom monitor to sanitize our restrooms after each customer’s use and a line ambassador to ensure all customers stand 6 feet apart while in line. All the dining will be outside in Pink’s existing patio area with tables that are 6 feet apart and include umbrellas. Only three customers will be permitted into Pink’s at one time who will stand 6 feet apart while they order, receive their delicious meals and pay, all before going to the customer’s car or to the patio dining area. There are sanitizer dispensers throughout Pink’s and the bathrooms have touchless sinks, soap and towel dispensers. In the next two weeks we plan to take phone orders and utilize a delivery service. Our family is so happy to reopen Pink’s and welcome back our loyal customers and new customers who love hot dogs. Our hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and hope that business success is strong enough to expand the hours. We can’t wait for tomorrow! #pinkshotdogs #pinksreopening #pinkssquare #pinksatlabreaandmelrose #pinkslosangeles #losangeles #hollywood

That includes several new positions.

First, guests will be greeted by a front door ambassador, who is there to ensure all customers are wearing the required masks, according to Pink’s. A line ambassador will be there to make sure guests are standing 6 feet apart while they wait to order.

Additionally, a sanitizer monitor will ensure all public areas are disinfected, while a restroom monitor will be on hand to sanitize bathrooms after each use, according to the company.

And plexiglass has been installed on all open air counters, providing a “shield” between staff and customers when they communicate. Only three guests will be allowed in at the time to order, pay for and receive their food.

Pink’s dining area was already entirely outside, but tables will now all be 6 feet apart and feature umbrellas.

The eatery noted that the entire property was deep cleaned prior to reopening. In addition to the new positions, Pink’s brought back all its employees.

“Many … have been with us over 10 years, and some over 20 years. Our focus has been on safety,” the business said.

Pink’s said it is also looking to taking phone orders and begin offering deliveries in the next couple weeks.

