Pink’s Hot Dogs, closed since mid-March due to COVID-19, is set to reopen Wednesday

Pink’s Hot Dogs is seen in this file photo. (Credit: KTLA)

After its first closure in 80 years, Pink’s is set to reopen on Wednesday.

The iconic Hollywood hot dog stand nestled along La Brea Avenue has been closed since March 15 because of the novel coronavirus. It will begin operating with modified hours, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hopes to expand them soon.

“Our family is so happy to reopen Pink’s and welcome back our loyal customers and new customers who love hot dogs,” the business said in a statement.

A Los Angeles institution, the popular eatery is known for its chili dogs, which regularly draws long lines of customers throughout the day and late into the night.

When it welcomes back guests., Pink’s will have a slightly different look as it institutes new safety measures to comply with L.A. health orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

That includes several new positions.

First, guests will be greeted by a front door ambassador, who is there to ensure all customers are wearing the required masks, according to Pink’s. A line ambassador will be there to make sure guests are standing 6 feet apart while they wait to order.

Additionally, a sanitizer monitor will ensure all public areas are disinfected, while a restroom monitor will be on hand to sanitize bathrooms after each use, according to the company.

And plexiglass has been installed on all open air counters, providing a “shield” between staff and customers when they communicate. Only three guests will be allowed in at the time to order, pay for and receive their food.

Pink’s dining area was already entirely outside, but tables will now all be 6 feet apart and feature umbrellas.

The eatery noted that the entire property was deep cleaned prior to reopening. In addition to the new positions, Pink’s brought back all its employees.

“Many … have been with us over 10 years, and some over 20 years. Our focus has been on safety,” the business said.

Pink’s said it is also looking to taking phone orders and begin offering deliveries in the next couple weeks.