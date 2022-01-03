Pink’s Hot Dogs honors Betty White by donating proceeds from sales of her ‘naked dog’ to L.A. Zoo

Pink’s Hot Dogs is honoring the late Betty White by donating all proceeds from sales of their “Betty White Naked Dog” to the Los Angeles Zoo.

To “honor the legendary #BettyWhite, #Pinks will donate 100% of proceeds for 7 days for each #BettyWhite #NakedDog purchased at #PinksOnLaBreaAtMelrose to the @LAZoo. RIPBettyWhite,” a tweet from the restaurant read.

The location was adorned with a pink sign reading “Betty White, We Will Love You Forever!!!” on Monday.

White was photographed with her namesake topping-less hot dog at the grand opening of the Pink’s location at Universal Citywalk in 2010.

White died at the age of 99 Friday, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

The comedy icon was known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

When she wasn’t in front of the camera, she raised money for animal causes including the Morris Animal Foundation and the Los Angeles Zoo.

Actress Betty White attends the opening of Pink’s Hot Dogs and the unveiling of the Betty White “Naked” Hot Dog at Pink’s Universal CityWalk on April 19, 2010. (David Livingston/Getty Images)