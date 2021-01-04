Owner says Pink’s Hot Dogs is temporarily closing to keep people safe amid COVID-19 surge

Angelenos flocked to the Iconic Hollywood hot dog stand Pink’s on Sunday before it was set to close for two months due to a surge in coronavirus cases across Los Angeles County.

“This is the last day before we are closing for two months, all for the purpose of making sure that our staff and our customers are safe,” Pink’s co-owner Richard Pink told KTLA. “Not because the city is telling us to. Because right now — with the hospitals overrun, lack of oxygen, lack of ICUs, lack of medical staff — I want to make sure, anybody gets sick, they can go and get treated.”

Photojournalist Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 3, 2021.