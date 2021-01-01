Pink’s Hot Dogs to close for 2 months amid coronavirus surge

Iconic Hollywood hot dog stand Pink’s announced Thursday it will close for two months amid a surge in coronavirus cases countywide.

The popular eatery will be open through New Year’s weekend, but will close starting Monday morning, according to a tweet.

The move is a precaution to “keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge,” the tweet reads.

The restaurant had reopened in August, after an unprecedented five-month closure because of the pandemic.

“See you in March. Please stay safe! Happy New Year!” the tweet reads.

