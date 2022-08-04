Quintessentially summer: baseball and hot dogs.

Pink’s Hot Dogs will be giving away free chili cheese dogs this weekend to promote Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming premiere of “A League of Their Own.”

Customers who visit the restaurant’s iconic location at 709 N. La Brea Ave. Friday through Sunday will get a free chili cheese dog.

The giveaway will happen every day during the 7th inning stretch, meaning 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., officials explained.

It’s to celebrate the Aug. 12 debut of the anticipated series remake of the beloved 1992 Penny Marshall film.

The new series stars Abbi Jacobson and D’Arcy Carden and focuses on new ensemble of hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the baseball field.