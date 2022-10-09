A dog that served with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for a decade died on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Department described the dog, a female bloodhound named Dare, as a trailblazer of the force who “pioneered” the department’s K9 program.

Dare was a scent and tracking K9 with the Sheriff’s Department for nearly 10 years.

San Bernardino County K9 Dare is shown in this undated photo provided by the Sheriff’s Department. Dare died Friday, a year after retiring from her 10-year career.

San Bernardino County K9 Dare is pictured alongside her partner, Corporal Ryan Girard, in this undated photo provided by the Sheriff’s Department.

She was partnered with Corporal Ryan Girard in 2012 at the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, and in the years that followed, the two worked together on more than 250 “confirmed finds.”

The Sheriff’s Department regularly updated the community on Dare’s exploits — sharing photos of her as a pup, images of her on the job with her handler and she even took over the department’s social media for a day.

In 2021, Dare retired to live with Girard as a family pet.

“She served the residents of San Bernardino County for many years and we will always be thankful for her service,” the Sheriff’s Department said on social media.

Her cause of death was not released, but experts say bloodhounds on average live to be between 7 and 10 years of age.