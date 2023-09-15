A man convicted of attacking other motorists with a metal pole last year and earlier this year was sentenced to five years in prison this week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Nathanial Walter Radimak, 36, was identified as the attacker in incidents in 2022 in Glendale and Atwater Village and in January on the 2 Freeway in Northeast L.A. and in Pasadena.

Before this most recent spree, Radimak had faced charges in a 2020 road rage case in Hollywood during which police reportedly found steroids and more than $30,000 in cash in his car.

The suspect was seen getting out of a Tesla SUV and attacking a victim with a large pipe on a SoCal freeway. (DroneZone_LA)

The DA’s Office said these attacks, in which he would exit his Tesla in the roadway and attack other vehicles with a metal pole, were not the only time Radimak has faced charges.

Radimak has been terrorizing drivers for years and has a lengthy criminal history “which spans nearly two decades and crosses multiple states,” prosecutors said.

“The victims in this case were reasonably terrified by what they experienced, but this reign of terror ends today,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing Radimak’s arrest. “Motorists in Los Angeles shouldn’t have to live in fear of being attacked while simply driving on the freeway.”