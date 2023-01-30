A Tesla driver seen on video attacking motorists with a pipe in at least two road-rage incidents in Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Nathaniel Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday evening by the California Highway Patrol.

He is being held on $5 million bail.

Radimak is being tied to at least two road-rage incidents that occurred on Jan. 11. Authorities had previously been looking for a suspect caught on camera violently attacking drivers on highways, but it is unclear if Radimak is the man seen in similar videos circulating on social media.

In one of the Jan. 11 incidents, Radimak is seen on video slamming on his brakes on the 2 Freeway in Northeast L.A., hopping out of his black Tesla Model X, running toward the victim’s car and striking it multiple times with a large pipe.

The assailant is then seen hopping back into his car and driving away.

The victim of that incident said he started recording after watching the Tesla drive erratically and targeting another vehicle on the freeway.

The video captures the Tesla stopping next to a white sedan on an exit shoulder before the suspect is seen getting out of his car and sprinting toward the sedan, trying to strike it before the sedan quickly drives off.

Similar videos seen online appear to show the same Tesla driver rushing toward another vehicle, armed with a pipe in hand.

CHP officials said dash-cam videos and “several leads” provided to authorities led to Radimak’s arrest.

He has been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants, according to the CHP.