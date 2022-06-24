An image of an Amazon delivery truck as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Plainview, New York. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A driver suffered major injuries when she was attacked by a pit bull while trying to deliver an Amazon package to a home in Highland Thursday.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 7300 block of Lillian Lane, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The victim, described as a 52-year-old woman, went through a gate and entered the yard to deliver a package when the dog attacked.

The pit bull’s owner was able to eventually pull the dog off the delivery driver but not before she sustained major injuries to her upper body, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The victim was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

San Bernardino County Animal Control also responded and removed the dog from the home.

The worker’s vehicle and undelivered packages were secured so they could be safely returned to the victim and Amazon, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The woman was working as a privately sub-contracted Amazon delivery driver when she was attacked.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Highland Police Station at 909-425-9793. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.