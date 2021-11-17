Pit bull puppy stolen from yard in San Fernando Valley: LAPD

LAPD on Nov. 17, 2021 released these images of a pit bull taken from a yard in North Hills.

Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a dog that was taken from a yard in the North Hills area earlier this month.

On Nov. 2, someone walked into a home’s yard in the 15000 block of Nordhoff Street and fled with the 8-month-old pit bull puppy, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The dog was described as being gray and white in color with light color eyes and a short stature.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Gonzales at 818-838-9866. During non-business hours, calls can be directed to 877-527-3247. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Earlier this year, the American Kennel Club and Adopt-a-Pet.com warned of a spike in pet thefts.

The most commonly stolen pets are purebred dogs, which can fetch thousands of dollars.

American pit bull terriers, German shepherds and doberman pinschers are some of the breeds that may be stolen to be used as “bait dogs” to train fighting dogs, according to animal rescue Paws.

Here are some tips from Adopt-a-Pet on how owners can protect their pets:

Never leave pets unattended in yards or tied up outside stores

Stay alert while walking outside and pay attention to your surroundings

If possible, pair up with other pet owners for walks

Make sure the dogs are microchipped with up-to-date contact information

Be careful while posting photos of pets online, because thieves could use social media posts to know about your location and daily habits