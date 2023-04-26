A man was shot and wounded by detectives from the Placentia Police Department at the end of a pursuit in Fullerton Tuesday evening.

The detectives were in the 3300 block of East Yorba Linda Boulevard to take into custody a man connected to a stalking investigation, the department said in a news release.

When the detectives tried to contact the man a few minutes before 6 p.m., at least one PPD member opened fire.

Police did not detail what prompted the shooting, whether the man was armed, how many detectives fired their weapons or how many times the man was shot, but they did confirm that he was taken to a local hospital.

He is expected to survive his wounds.

No detectives were injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 714-993-8146.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or on their website occrimestoppers.org.