Placerville council tables vote on removing noose from city logo

The Placerville city seal features a miner panning for gold and a noose on a tree in the background. (KCRA)

After a marathon meeting this week, the Placerville City Council voted to postpone a decision on removing a controversial image of a noose from its municipal logo.

The issue was first brought up during a meeting on June 23. Then, council members heard comments about Placerville’s nickname, Old Hangtown, and other symbols related to the city’s history that “may not be deemed appropriate by some.”

The council had a brief discussion, and there was interest in changing the logo.

They considered redesigning the logo to remove the noose that hangs from a tree branch; the changed logo would then have to be placed on all of the city’s facilities and documents, including signs, business cards and other stationary items. Redesigning the logo would cost an estimated $5,357 for labor and fees, according to City Manager Cleve Morris.

