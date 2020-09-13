Placerville man in medical distress dies after resisting county deputies

Authorities say a Northern California man died following a struggle with sheriff’s deputies who were called because he refused to be taken to a hospital.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Odie Prettyman died at Marshall Medical Center Saturday, according to a news release.

Deputies were called to a home in Placerville by medical personnel attempting to assist Prettyman.

Prettyman was in medical and mental distress and slashed at deputies with a metal pen before they disarmed him and performed CPR, the sheriff’s office says.

“Deputies grabbed Prettyman’s hand and removed the item. At that time, Prettyman began to show signs of medical distress,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of death is under investigation by the sheriff’s coroner unit.