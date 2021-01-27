Plan to use L.A. schools as COVID-19 vaccine centers gains momentum

Support is growing for a plan to use neighborhood schools to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

Los Angeles County supervisors on Tuesday endorsed the use of schools as vaccine centers, as the campuses are trusted neighborhood hubs in communities that are being hit hard by infections, including Pacoima, San Fernando, South Los Angeles and the Eastside.

The L.A. Unified School District says it has 12 school-based health clinics that are staffed with nurses who are already trained to give vaccinations and are ready to provide coronavirus vaccines.

“They do have a very well-thought-out plan for opening up an additional 48 sites [so] when we have enough vaccine and when teachers and staff are eligible to get vaccinated, they’ll be ready to go and help with vaccinating folks at their sites,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. She added that it was likely that, at some point, other community members also could be vaccinated at the sites.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.