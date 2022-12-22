A small plane crash-landed and flipped over on the beach in Santa Monica Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. just south of the Santa Monica Pier.

Video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be a small single-engine plane, possibly a Cessna, belly up on the beach.

Several law enforcement vehicles were on the scene to block off the crash site from the public.

It was unclear how many people were onboard the aircraft or if anyone was injured.

The crash site is located within the takeoff corridor of the Santa Monica Airport.

Check back for details on this developing story.