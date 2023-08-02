A small plane crashed and caught fire at Van Nuys Airport Wednesday morning, killing two people aboard the aircraft.

The crash was reported at 10:37 a.m., and shortly after responders arrived at the scene in the 16300 block of Waterman Drive, they put out the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames, but, sadly, both occupants on board were found to be deceased,” the LAFD added.

Footage shared to the Citizen app showed a dark plume of smoke rising from the area.

Aerial footage captured by Sky5 showed a large amount of fire retardant around the scorched aircraft.

Firefighters extinguished a plane fire in Van Nuys on Aug. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

The victims have not been identified and the cause of the crash is unknown, but the Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary information indicates the craft was a single-engine CSA SportCruiser.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.