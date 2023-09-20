Authorities are responding to the scene of a plane crash in Compton Wednesday morning, the second such occurrence this month.

The aircraft crashed at 159th Street and South Central Avenue at 8:10 a.m., according to Doug Ulibarri with the Downey Fire Department.

That location is adjacent to the Compton/Woodley Airport.

The single-engine plane, which only had one occupant, hit an automobile, Ulibarri said.

The airplane suffered visible damage to its left wing.

While only minor injuries were reported and the pilot refused treatment, about 29 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.

Earlier this month, another small aircraft crashed in Compton at South Oleander Avenue and West Reeve Street.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.