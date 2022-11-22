An investigation is underway after a plane went down and burst into flames in Riverside County Tuesday evening.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. just south of the 10 Freeway in Banning between Hargrave Street and Malki Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a plane on the ground surrounded by flames that had burned about a quarter-acre.

Firefighters put out the brush fire and secured the scene until investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board could respond.

At this time, no information has been released about the occupants of the plane, including if there were any survivors.

The NTSB is expected to release additional information in the next several days.