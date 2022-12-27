Sky5 images show the aftermath of a downed jet at Hawthorne Airport on Dec. 27, 2022.

A small airplane crashed after veering off the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the runway located near Prairie Ave, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials.

Video from Sky5 shows the downed jet crashed through a barrier before coming to a stop in the middle of a street.

No injuries were reported after the crash, officials said. It’s unclear how many passengers were onboard at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.