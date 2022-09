A small single-engine propeller plane went down into the jetty at a Ventura beach Friday afternoon.

The crash landing was first reported around 4:40 p.m. near Marina Park in Ventura.

Three people were onboard at the time the plane went down, the Ventura County Fire Department said, and all three appeared to be uninjured.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the plane going down on the beach.

