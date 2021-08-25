Plane makes emergency landing in Ontario dairy field

A plane landed in an empty dairy field in Ontario Wednesday morning and the pilot suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ranch Road and Broadway Avenue, Ontario police told KTLA.

Residents say they saw the plane flying really low over their homes before it landed in the field.

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna 150 was treated for minor injuries and no homes were damaged. No one else was in the plane with the pilot, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email.

It is unclear what led to the emergency landing, but the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.