Plane makes emergency landing on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

A plane landed on the 101 Freeway on May 31, 2021. (KTLA)

A small passenger plane made an emergency landing on the southbound 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills Monday, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at about 7 p.m. that a small, single-engine plane had landed on the 101 Freeway just north of Lindero Canyon Road, a spokesman with the agency said.

The landed prompted the closure of the southbound 101 Freeway at the Reyes Adobe off-ramp, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported. Information on the number of passengers and their conditions were not immediately available.

The plane was eventually pushed off the freeway at Reyes Adobe Road, LACoFD said.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the incident.

