A pilot was fortunate to walk away unscathed after a small plane crashed while landing at Santa Monica Airport Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m.

The pilot was the only person on board when the single-engine aircraft apparently skidded across the runway while landing and then flipped over, Sky5 reporter Gil Leyvas reported.

Sky5 view of a small plane that crashed while landing at Santa Monica Airport. June 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Aerial footage showed the overturned aircraft sustained relatively minor damage.

There was no fuel leak or fire, Santa Monica Fire officials said.

The runway was temporarily closed for the accident investigation and to remove the plane.