Plasma donations sought for Torrance fire engineer battling COVID-19

The Torrance Fire Department is calling on the public to help find a plasma donor for an engineer who is battling COVID-19.

The Fire Department shared a post on Instagram Tuesday asking for “immediate help” from a fully recovered COVID-19 patient.

The donor can be male or female but must fit the following criteria to qualify:

Have had a confirmed positive COVID-19 test Have no symptoms for 28 days prior to donation or have no symptoms for 14 days and a repeat COVID-19 test that is negative

Female donors must have either never been pregnant or have tested negative for HLA antibodies since their most recent pregnancy, according to the post.

“Time is of the essence. Even if you aren’t a match for our brother, you could be for another patient who needs this therapy,” the post read.

Plasma donors can go to the American Red Cross website to sign up.