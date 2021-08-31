Plastic surgeon with offices in Brea, Beverly Hills charged with sexually assaulting 2 patients

A 77-year-old plastic surgeon who has offices in Brea and Beverly Hills has been charged with sexually assaulting two female patients, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Frederic Corbin of Villa Park faces one count of sexual battery by fraud, one count of sexual exploitation by a physician, two counts of sexual battery and two counts of battery, officials said.

He is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients while he prepped her for a surgical procedure on Sept. 17, 2020, according to the DA’s office.

Then on May 14, another patient was allegedly sexually assaulted by Corbin when she went in for post-surgery treatment.

Both incidents occurred at Corbin’s Brea office, and the victims reported the incidents to the Brea Police Department.

Corbin turned himself in on Tuesday, officials said. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted as charged.

The DA’s office did not elaborate on the allegations.

“Patients entrust their very lives to the doctors who treat them,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a news release. “No one seeking medical treatment should have to worry about being sexually assaulted while under a doctor’s care. These women were in very vulnerable situations and their doctor capitalized on those vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification.”

Corbin’s website indicates he is known for his “exceptional patient care and expertise in breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and more.”

Anyone with additional information about Corbin can call Detective Ryan Trent at the Brea Police Department at 714-990-7618.