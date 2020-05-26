‘Please don’t come up here to party’: Authorities crack down on underground parties in Hollywood Hills

With nightclubs shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak, short-term rentals of Hollywood Hills homes have become a spot for illicit underground parties.

Now, the Los Angeles city attorney and Los Angeles Police Department are warning homeowners they can be held accountable criminally and civilly for renter’s unruly parties.

The LAPD said it has responded to complaints about several parties in recent weeks. The biggest occurred last week when police arrived at a home to find 100 people partying. They then heard a gunshot and found a partygoer with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Due to all the clubs being closed due to COVID we are having a challenging problem with party houses in the hills,” said LAPD Officer Ralph Sanchez, senior lead officer for the area. “Please don’t come up here to party.”

With bars & clubs closed due to COVID 19, we have seen an increase in calls for loud house parties in the Hollywood Hills. Our Senior Lead Officers as well as Ethan Weaver from the @CityAttorneyLA office put together a video with info on nuisance party laws in LA. pic.twitter.com/kGN5NG7IG6 — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) May 26, 2020

