‘Please, I need the ramp’: Man with cerebral palsy says he’s been denied access at West Hollywood bus stop

Twice a day, five days a week, Mark Chaney, who has cerebral palsy, walks more than half a mile to get to his West Hollywood Metro bus stop.

Lately, his biggest challenge has been boarding the bus. He says sometimes when he asks the bus drivers to put out the ramp, they hassle him because his disability is not visible.

In a statement to KTLA, Metro said they’ve received Chaney’s complaint and launched an immediate investigation. “Metro’s policy is to board patrons at bus stops and to provide ramps for customers who request them,” the statement reads in part.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 24, 2021.