‘Please just find my dad’s killer’: Family seeks justice as LAPD searches for hit-and-run suspect

As the search continues for the driver who struck and killed a 46-year-old father in downtown Los Angeles, the family on Sunday is pleading for help finding the suspect.

Branden Finley was on a bicycle in the area of Seventh and Olive streets Saturday morning when a person speeding in a stolen pickup truck hit him and kept going, before crashing into two vehicles and fleeing the scene.

Finley was was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I’m not okay unless that killer is found,” said the victim’s daughter, Koi Finley. “I just turned 18, I just needed more time with my dad and I’m just disappointed that that time got taken away from me.”

Related Content LAPD searching for driver who struck and killed bicyclist with stolen pickup truck in downtown L.A.

Gathering on Sunday, friends and family described the father as a “pure, genuine soul,” “angel” and “the best of all of us.”

A surveillance image from LAPD shows the person suspected of killing Branden Finley in a hit-and-run collision in downtown L.A. on Jan. 16, 2021.

“Please just find my dad’s killer, he deserves justice,” his daughter said. “If you know this man, if you know this killer, if you hear anything, please report to the LAPD. We will not stop talking about this, we will not breathe, we will not eat, until my dad’s killer is found.”

Police described the suspect as a Black male standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen black pants and was barefoot. He may also have injuries to his head from hitting the windshield during the second collision.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run driver is asked to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213- 833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online. During weekends and off-hours, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.