A growing display of candles and flowers was placed outside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles after PnB Rock was shot and killed there.

Fans created the makeshift memorial to pay their respects to the rapper.

The Philadelphia native, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, gained a following after releasing his 2015 hit “Fleek.” The 30-year-old continued his musical success with singles like “Selfish” and “Notice Me.”

He had just released a single, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2.

The rapper’s supporters told KTLA that his music and message impacted their lives.

“He was pretty humbled,” Jonathan, who met PnB Rock twice, said. “He didn’t even know me, and he still showed love and ever since, I’ve been locked in with him.”

E Ness, a friend of PnB Rock, traveled overnight from Philadelphia to pay his respects at the makeshift memorial.

“I just wanted to show my support as a fellow artist, musician and Philadelphian,” Ness said. “I wanted to let him know there was love out here.”

Police are still reviewing the surveillance video inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles and surrounding businesses to identify individuals involved in the shooting.