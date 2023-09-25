A pocket bike or mini bike disappeared after the rider was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West 69th Street.

The rider was involved in a crash with an unidentified vehicle that then fled the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department officer told KTLA at the scene.

Police respond to a hit-and-run crash involving a pocket bike or mini bike in South Los Angeles on Sept. 25, 2023. (KTLA)

An ambulance transported the victim to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The officer said that someone also had taken the bike from the scene after the collision.

It was unknown if the bike was taken by someone related to the incident or a passerby.

The missing vehicle was described as either a mini bike or a pocket bike, which are small motorcycles that are not street-legal.

Investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver but have not provided a description.

Figueroa Street was blocked between 69th and 70th streets due to the investigation.