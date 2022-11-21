A pod of five sperm whales were spotted off the Newport Beach coast Nov. 21, 2022 (Delaney Trowbridge)

Whale watchers out with Newport Coastal Adventure captured rare footage of sperm whales on Monday.

According to Mark Girardeau, who photographed some of the images, the pod of five sperm whales was spotted about 20 miles off the Newport Beach coastline.

The largest of the toothed whales, females can be up to 40 feet long and weigh around 15 tons, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Males can clock in at 52 feet in length and weigh up to 45 tons.

Sperm whale spotted off the Newport Beach coast Nov. 21, 2022 (Delaney Trowbridge)

NOAA also reports that sperm whales, who can have a 60-year lifespan, face threats from climate change, oil spills, entanglement in fishing gear, ocean noise and vessel strikes.

The sperm whale is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.