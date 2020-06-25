Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Santa Ana cemetery; suspects at large

Police respond to investigate a deadly shooting at a cemetery in Santa Ana on June 24, 2020. (KTLA)

Multiple suspects were able to flee the scene after two people were shot at a cemetery in Santa Ana Wednesday evening, officials said.

The gunfire was reported around 6:15 p.m. inside Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary at 1702 Fairhaven Ave., according to Santa Ana police Cpt. Anthony Bertagna.

One person was wounded, and another was shot dead. The surviving victim was hospitalized in unknown condition, Bertagna said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The suspects were able to flee the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Aerial video of the scene showed evidence markers set up around three folding chairs set up beneath a tree near some gravesites. Several more evidence markers surrounded nearby graves, with some in the roadway, and the slain victim’s body was laying beneath an awning at the edge of road.

The investigation remained active Wednesday night, and the public was asked to avoid the area.