A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after investigators say he struck and killed a Highland Park liquor store clerk with a scooter last week.

The incident happened on Oct. 6 after the juvenile suspect and three other youths were caught trying to steal from Fil-Am in the 100 block of East Avenue 40, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The store’s owner, Steven Reyes, 48, suffered blunt force trauma from a blow to the head and died at a local hospital the following day.

Reyes’ daughters told KTLA he was struck in the head several times by a Bird scooter after catching the juveniles in the act of trying to steal beer.

“I couldn’t believe that a case of beer is worth someone’s life,” Kaycie Reyes said.

Police are still looking for the other three people, a boy and two girls, who were with the suspect during the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Obrecht at 213-996-4184. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.