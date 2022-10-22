The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street in Santa Ana.

According to the Police Department, a woman called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area and seeing a man lying in the street in front of an apartment complex.

When officers arrived on scene, the found the victim, 18-year-old Angel Salgado of Aliso Viejo, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Officers administered first aid until an ambulance took Salgado to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooting is currently under investigation, but police say the motive appears to be gang-related.

No suspect description is available at this time.

Anyone with information about Salgado’s killing is asked to contact the Police Department’s Homicide Section at 714-245-8390.

Information that leads to an arrest could result in a reward ranging between $100 to $50,000 through the city’s Gang Homicide Reward Program.