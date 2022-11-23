The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that resulted in as much as $1 million worth of jewelry and other valuables being stolen from a home in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 3500 block of Multiview Drive in the central Los Angeles neighborhood.

Police say an armed robber entered the home and awoke the two sleeping homeowners by putting a gun in their face and demanding money.

One of the residents was pistol-whipped and suffered minor injuries, police added.

The robber then ransacked the home, police said, and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewelry and other valuables.

The homeowners told police that the total value of the items stolen could be as much as $1 million.

At this time, no suspect description is available.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the robbery. Anyone with information should contact the Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6840.