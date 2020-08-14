Police: 2 suspects arrested in 2018 gang killing in Long Beach

Long Beach detectives arrested two men suspected in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in 2018, police said Thursday.

Officers found Richard Van suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso after responding to the 1300 block of Wesley Drive on March 12, 2018, according to the Long Beach Police Department. They were dispatched to the area around 4:30 p.m.

First responders took Van to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

This week, investigators arrested two men suspected of killing Van — 28 year-old David Vongkoth and 26 year-old Danny Sourn, according to police. Detectives believe the shooting was gang-related.

In a statement, Long Beach police said newly discovered evidence led to the arrests.

“Evidence revealed the two Long Beach residents arrived in the 1300 block of Wesley Drive late in the afternoon and confronted Van,” the statement reads. “The confrontation quickly escalated to a shooting, resulting in Van’s death.”

Aside from describing the killing as gang-related, police did not release any other details about the suspected motive or other circumstances of the case.

Detectives arrested Vongkoth during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue on Monday, police said. He is being held at a Los Angeles County jail on $2 million bail.

On Thursday, police said authorities arrested Sourn near his home in the 5400 block of Orange Avenue. He was booked into the Long Beach City jail on $2 million bail.

Investigators will present the case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office early next week for the potential filing of criminal charges.

Anyone with information is urged to call Long Beach Police Homicide Sgt. Ben Vargas or Detective Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app (available in the Apple store and Google Play) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.



