Police: 4 arrested after underage girls sexually assaulted at Rialto home and marijuana grow

Authorities in Rialto arrested four people in connection with the sexual assaults of several underage girls at a local home and marijuana grow, police said Wednesday.

The investigation began when officers responded to a report of an underage person believed to be a runaway staying at a home in the 700 block of West El Molino Street on Sunday, according to the Rialto Police Department. They responded around 7 p.m. and found the juvenile, who police say was sexually assaulted.

Authorities believe as many as 10 individuals have been sexually assaulted at the location. That includes four victims between 12 and 17 years old who have been identified, police said.

Detectives are still working to identify some of the other victims, police said.

The girls were brought from multiple cities around Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties to the home, where officers found a marijuana grow containing 426 plants, according to police.

On Sunday, officers arrested Noah Negrete and Anthony Contreras at the home. As the investigation continued Monday, detectives responded to the home again and took Cintya Escoto and Gabriel Correa into custody in connection with the case.

All the suspects were booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of crimes such as pimping and pandering, child endangerment, lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14 and prostitution of a child under the age of 16, among other charges.

Anyone with information can call Sgt. James Mills at 909-421-7225.